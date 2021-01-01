About this product
This signature size features 0.7g of ground flower, hand tamped. Quickly Pacific Flow will uplift you from depression into a state of happiness. Parent genetic Flow quiets noise and provides a sense of stillness so Pacific OG amps the euphoria that mingles with total body relaxation. Pacific Flow is an indica dominate hybrid that features a light citrus inhale with an earthy gas exhalation.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.