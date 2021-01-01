About this product
A quarter, rolled. 10 x 0.7g prerolled joints. A prolific petrol profile, Sour 2.0 has an inhalation which is doused in lemon’d gasoline but it’s the backcross of Sour Diesel that presents an unexpected touch of tart berry on each exhale. A head to toe high that begins in that order, Sour 2.0 is a powerful Sativa with long lasting effects.
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
