HEMP OIL TINCTURE

by Pacific Roots

Pacific Roots offers a CBD/THC free hemp seed oil tincture. Hemp seed oil is renowned for its beneficial fatty acids and oils. It is a rich source of omega-6, omega-3, gamma-linolenic acid, vitamins B and D. Hemp seed oil can be applied topically or taken orally. Available in a 30ml black glass tincture bottle No THC No CBD Made from USA grown hemp seeds Organic hemp oil All natural Vegan No added fillers Made in a certified GMP Laboratory Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO Made in the USA CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol tincture the highest quality on the market

We have Roots in the Pacific and a global vision for well-living. We can deliver that mojo with the best hemp products in the world. Pacific Roots supplies the highest quality CBD products to four major markets: professional healthcare practitioners, smokable industry, adult entertainment retail and CBD retail outlets. Our products focus on wellness like our CBD suppositories and CBD patches, along with a second focus on pleasure such as CBD personal lubricant and CBD cigarettes. Everything we make, everything we do is with you in mind. Our products are created with the finest ingredients and produced with extreme care to make sure that their purity, potency, and effectiveness are what you would expect.

