HEMP OIL TINCTURE
by Pacific Roots
About this product
Pacific Roots offers a CBD/THC free hemp seed oil tincture. Hemp seed oil is renowned for its beneficial fatty acids and oils. It is a rich source of omega-6, omega-3, gamma-linolenic acid, vitamins B and D. Hemp seed oil can be applied topically or taken orally. Available in a 30ml black glass tincture bottle No THC No CBD Made from USA grown hemp seeds Organic hemp oil All natural Vegan No added fillers Made in a certified GMP Laboratory Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO Made in the USA CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol tincture the highest quality on the market
About this brand
Pacific Roots
