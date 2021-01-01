 Loading…

PLEASURE CBD SUPPOSITORIES

by Pacific Roots

Pacific Roots 75mg Pleasure CBD Suppositories deliver a strong dose of full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) to your most sensitive areas. These hemp suppositories can be taken safely vaginally or rectally as recommended by your healthcare provider. We’ve formulated for optimal absorption and targeted delivery for your most intimate moments. These Pacific Roots Pleasure cannabidiol suppositories include trace amounts of THC at or below the legal limits. Available in a 5 count CBD suppository pack 75mg active CBD each adding to 375mg of active CBD per box 25mg magnesium each CBD suppository USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or below 0.3% All natural No added fillers Made in a certified pharmacy Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market

We have Roots in the Pacific and a global vision for well-living. We can deliver that mojo with the best hemp products in the world. Pacific Roots supplies the highest quality CBD products to four major markets: professional healthcare practitioners, smokable industry, adult entertainment retail and CBD retail outlets. Our products focus on wellness like our CBD suppositories and CBD patches, along with a second focus on pleasure such as CBD personal lubricant and CBD cigarettes. Everything we make, everything we do is with you in mind. Our products are created with the finest ingredients and produced with extreme care to make sure that their purity, potency, and effectiveness are what you would expect.

