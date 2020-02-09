Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
We keep it live in the 805! This heavy hitter is famous across So-Cal. A potent mix of euphoria and relaxation, this top-shelf favorite gives off earthy aromas, faintly sour aromas.
on February 9th, 2020
Indica dominant but you can definitely feel the head high from the sativa for the first little bit after smoking. Great for if your chilling but not tryna completely veg’d out.
on December 6th, 2019
A very nice surprise. Just a few puffs and I could feel relaxation settling on me. My brain works fine. It's very happy.
on November 23rd, 2019
I got an 8th of this the other day and have been enjoying it immensely. From my understanding it is an indica dominant hybrid (805 + GG#4) and I can definitely feel the GG # 4 roots. A nice clear headed high with heavy body relaxation, with an upliftedness that can cross over to euphoria at times. I have quite a tolerance and when I smoke a bit too much of it I'll get a touch of anxiety that lasts maybe 10 minutes so low toleranced individuals beware and maybe start with a small amount.