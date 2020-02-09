 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 805 Glue

805 Glue

by Pacific Stone

Skip to Reviews
4.73
Pacific Stone Cannabis Flower 805 Glue

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We keep it live in the 805! This heavy hitter is famous across So-Cal. A potent mix of euphoria and relaxation, this top-shelf favorite gives off earthy aromas, faintly sour aromas.

3 customer reviews

4.73

write a review

Pandapig1

Indica dominant but you can definitely feel the head high from the sativa for the first little bit after smoking. Great for if your chilling but not tryna completely veg’d out.

chainsawwitch

A very nice surprise. Just a few puffs and I could feel relaxation settling on me. My brain works fine. It's very happy.

thethreehundred

I got an 8th of this the other day and have been enjoying it immensely. From my understanding it is an indica dominant hybrid (805 + GG#4) and I can definitely feel the GG # 4 roots. A nice clear headed high with heavy body relaxation, with an upliftedness that can cross over to euphoria at times. I have quite a tolerance and when I smoke a bit too much of it I'll get a touch of anxiety that lasts maybe 10 minutes so low toleranced individuals beware and maybe start with a small amount.

About this brand

Pacific Stone Logo
We only sell what we grow. Unlike other brands, nothing is outsourced. Pacific Stone cultivates, cures and packages cannabis direct from our farm to you. You can be sure every flower we grow and package has been tended to by our team's caring hands. Our core focus is to deliver high-quality Pacific Stone flower at the Pacific Stone price. That means a premium smoke at a low price, so everyone can enjoy. Pacific Stone is located in sunny Santa Barbara on the Pacific Coast. It was established by a group of family and friends who share a dynamic passion for growing clean, consistent and affordable cannabis. Enhance the good times and enjoy the simple pleasures of shareable, memorable moments. Experience an adventurous new world where excellent cannabis is accessible, affordable and deliciously smokable. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.