About this product
Extraordinary euphoria and relaxation - a perfect blend for any California occasion. Experience the chill of the California Central Coast (805) with this citrus flavored hybrid.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone__brand (2 underscores) and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone__brand (2 underscores) and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.
State License(s)
CCL18-00001346