PAX 2 Dry Herb Portable Vaporizer

by PAX

3.760
About this product

Powerful and remarkably battery efficient. Designed for use with dry herb material. The acclaimed portable vaporizer is beautifully-crafted, easy-to-use and low-profile.

3.760

PhinneyPaz

I've now had two of these Pax 2s and both have had the same problem. Out of the blue the heating element goes haywire and scorches herb on the lowest heat setting. First one lasted less than a year, second one for a year and a half. On top of this PAX's customer service is the WORST, and they will do everything in their power to not replace it for you. There was a time when I would have recommended this vape, but now I would tell you to avoid it all costs.

pdxpaul

I bought my PAX 2 in January of 2015 and just in the last month or so, I've started having trouble with the power button. I contacted their customer service through their website and after a few back and forth emails, they are sending out a replacement. It has worked really well since I got it, and I was a frequent user. I am very happy with how it functions. Only complaints are the taste can be sub-par, vapor can be a little hot (especially with the raised mouthpiece), and the frequent, regular cleaning required to keep it working properly. Other than that, I love having a session with my PAX

Londonsargyle

Hey I bought this last month. It BURNED the hell out of my mouth!! It still has not healed 3 weeks later. This is not a safe device. I emailed the company 3 times for a refund and they did not reply. I called their 800 number and they disconnected me. I’m on disability so spending $250 (couple other items too), is a lot of money for a product that injured my mouth. I’m waiting on a call from a supervisor now. I would NOT recommend this product or this company at all. Not at all. In a world where everyone is getting injured by vapes, you would think they would want to solve the issue with an injured customer, but they don’t.

PAX Labs was founded in 2007 with the goal of creating responsible, enjoyable, and personalized vaporizer experiences. As an award-winning consumer technology brand in 2019, PAX products continue to represent the gold standard in product quality as we aim to move the space beyond stereotypes. Most of all, we want to be good stewards for a product and movement that enhances many people’s lives. Our loose leaf and cannabis extract vaporizer products are made with high quality materials and offer empowering experiences for those looking for a premium and discreet product. Our focus on design and innovation means we have best-in-class software and hardware, and provide tools so that you can personalize each and every experience.