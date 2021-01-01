 Loading…

*NEW* PAX Era Life

PAX® Era Life™ makes life easier with technology that doesn’t feel like technology. It’s intuitively designed and simple to use so you can spend less time figuring out and more time blissing out. Just pick up a bold color and turn up the volume on life. Era Life comes in 4 new vibrant colors to match your style and to begin collecting: Blaze (red), Onyx (black), Grass (green), and Indigo (blue) KEY BENEFITS • Easy-To-Use: Just pop in a PAX Era™ pod and go. Instant on. ""Pop & Click"" temp changes. • Full Flavor, Never Burnt: Full flavor from start to finish with 4 consistent temperatures. The device checks temperature 125 times per second. Longer lasting pods from curated Brand Partners that hand select cannabis strains. • Powerful Battery in a Beautiful Design: Great colors in a compact design. Never get stuck without juice - check extended battery life with easy to read LEDs. More than 150 puffs per charge. • Enduring Quality: Durable design and UL-certified. 1-Year Limited Warranty Included in the box (1) PAX Era Life Device, (1) USB Charger

PAX Labs was founded in 2007 with the goal of creating responsible, enjoyable, and personalized vaporizer experiences. As an award-winning consumer technology brand in 2019, PAX products continue to represent the gold standard in product quality as we aim to move the space beyond stereotypes. Most of all, we want to be good stewards for a product and movement that enhances many people’s lives. Our loose leaf and cannabis extract vaporizer products are made with high quality materials and offer empowering experiences for those looking for a premium and discreet product. Our focus on design and innovation means we have best-in-class software and hardware, and provide tools so that you can personalize each and every experience.

