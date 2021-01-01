About this product
PAX® Era Life™ makes life easier with technology that doesn’t feel like technology. It’s intuitively designed and simple to use so you can spend less time figuring out and more time blissing out. Just pick up a bold color and turn up the volume on life. Era Life comes in 4 new vibrant colors to match your style and to begin collecting: Blaze (red), Onyx (black), Grass (green), and Indigo (blue) KEY BENEFITS • Easy-To-Use: Just pop in a PAX Era™ pod and go. Instant on. ""Pop & Click"" temp changes. • Full Flavor, Never Burnt: Full flavor from start to finish with 4 consistent temperatures. The device checks temperature 125 times per second. Longer lasting pods from curated Brand Partners that hand select cannabis strains. • Powerful Battery in a Beautiful Design: Great colors in a compact design. Never get stuck without juice - check extended battery life with easy to read LEDs. More than 150 puffs per charge. • Enduring Quality: Durable design and UL-certified. 1-Year Limited Warranty Included in the box (1) PAX Era Life Device, (1) USB Charger
