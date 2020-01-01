 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
THC Rescue Rub 122mg 2oz

by Peak Extracts

Peak Extracts Topicals Balms THC Rescue Rub 122mg 2oz

About this product

Peak Rescue Rub Cannabis Salve | THC: 118mg/container | CBD: 0mg/container Rescue Rub is an all-purpose topical medicine for pain, inflammation, and skin conditions. Crafted at our facility in Portland, Oregon, Rescue RubTM was developed by a licensed Chinese Herbalist. It does not create any appreciable psychoactive effects when used under normal conditions, Perfect for anytime pain relief is needed.

About this brand

Our color-coded packaging helps people navigate the edible experience – whether you’re a seasoned user or a novice looking to try cannabis for the first time. We balance predictability while honoring the diversity of the cannabis plant.Our founder’s journey with Crohn’s disease, medical research and the study of Traditional Chinese Medicine led her to a very special herb – Cannabis.