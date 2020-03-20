Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
An indica dominant hybrid cross of Blue Power and Forum Cut GSC bred by Sin City Seeds. Most recent test results show this strain at 32.63% total cannabinoids! Our highest test result to date! Sin Mint Cookies profile consists of a broad spectrum of terpenes that create a surprising aroma of cookie dough accompanied by mint and earthy undertones providing a wonderful full body effect allowing the consumer to feel relaxed and uplifted!
on March 20th, 2020
Personal favorite of mine, this is one of the best strains on the market .
on November 3rd, 2018
Long time everyday smoker.Damn picked up a 1/8 last night,it takes a lot too get myself even buzzed.smoked a half bowl and was smoked out for hours. smooth smoke with a sweet taste highly recommend.
SinMint Cookies is Sin City Seeds’ signature hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Power. SinMint Cookies provides powerfully euphoric effects that let your mind float blissfully away from the day’s stresses. Its aroma is a subtle mix of earthy sweetness with a trace of sharp mint.