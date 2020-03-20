 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sin Mint Cookies

by Pearl Pharma

About this product

An indica dominant hybrid cross of Blue Power and Forum Cut GSC bred by Sin City Seeds. Most recent test results show this strain at 32.63% total cannabinoids! Our highest test result to date! Sin Mint Cookies profile consists of a broad spectrum of terpenes that create a surprising aroma of cookie dough accompanied by mint and earthy undertones providing a wonderful full body effect allowing the consumer to feel relaxed and uplifted!

GEESTAYSFADED

Personal favorite of mine, this is one of the best strains on the market .

KMK3223

Long time everyday smoker.Damn picked up a 1/8 last night,it takes a lot too get myself even buzzed.smoked a half bowl and was smoked out for hours. smooth smoke with a sweet taste highly recommend.

About this strain

SinMint Cookies

SinMint Cookies

SinMint Cookies is Sin City Seeds’ signature hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Power. SinMint Cookies provides powerfully euphoric effects that let your mind float blissfully away from the day’s stresses. Its aroma is a subtle mix of earthy sweetness with a trace of sharp mint. 

About this brand

Pearl Pharma is a cultivation company that has been growing since 1998. Our most famous strain would be our Kosher Jack, followed closely by our Sin Mint Cookies from seeds by SinCity Seeds. Located in multiple dispensaries and delivery services across Southern California, Pearl Pharma has flower, concentrates, and pre-rolls for any mood of your week.