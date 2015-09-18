ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The indica-dominant Blue Power is one of Sin City Seeds’ signature strains, bred from Sour Double, Master Kush, The White, and Blue Moonshine genetics. Cherished for its fragrant buds, Blue Power offers a sweet fusion of lemon and berry flavors with an earthy finish. It should be noted that another genetic variation released by Vision Seeds crosses Blueberry, White Widow, and Skunk #1. This rendition is described as a happy and uplifting indica that helps focus the mind while fighting stress.

Effects

Show all

35 people reported 316 effects
Relaxed 82%
Euphoric 65%
Happy 60%
Uplifted 51%
Creative 45%
Stress 48%
Depression 34%
Insomnia 34%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 31%
Dry mouth 14%
Headache 11%
Dry eyes 8%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

54

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Moonshine
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
Blue Power
First strain child
Animal Mints
child
Second strain child
Gorilla Grips
child

