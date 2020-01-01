 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Pick Me Up – Sauce Infused Flower Blend

by Perfect

Perfect Cannabis Flower Pick Me Up – Sauce Infused Flower Blend

$85.00MSRP

About this product

Perfect Infused Flower Blends are sauce-infused with the plant’s natural oils and monoterpenes, delivering a super fresh aroma and consistent effects, good for small dosage. Pick Me Up is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to give you a little boost when you need it. You may find yourself leaping off the couch inspired to engage the world around you. INSTRUCTIONS: Flower is ready to use. Just tap the one-hitter into the jar of flower, light, and enjoy. Also great for vaping and rolling your own. DOSAGE: Start with 1-2 doses for light users; 3-4 for doses medium users. STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.

About this brand

Introducing Perfect Sauce Infused Flower, the first sauce infused flower formulated to deliver effects no single plant can produce.