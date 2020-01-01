About this product
Lemon Face, a cross of Lemon Kush x Monkey Face, delivers strong notes of lemon and citrus.
Phantom Farms
Phantom Farms, a licensed recreational cannabis producer, was founded in Oregon in 2008 on the principle that the best products come straight from the earth. We cultivate Clean Green Certified® cannabis using organic methods, sustainable practices and volcanic filtered water in both our indoor and outdoor facilities. No exceptions. When aligned, these factors provide for a flourishing ecosystem – the perfect environment for mighty tasty cannabis.