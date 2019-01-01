 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Edibles
  Breakfast
  5. 120 mg CBD Honey

120 mg CBD Honey

by PHARM CBD

PHARM CBD Edibles Breakfast 120 mg CBD Honey

$16.00MSRP

About this product

120 mg CBD Honey (PRODUCT CONTAINS <0.3% THC AND YOU COULD POSSIBLY FAIIL A DRUG SCREEN IF CONSUMED) Local Kentucky Honey Infused with CBD Net Wt. 3.0 oz (85 g) Storage: Store in cool, dry place away from light. Do not use if safety seal is broken. Safety Warning: Keep out of the reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications. Disclaimer: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This product contains<0.3% delta9-THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill. Ingredients: Honey, Cannabidiol (CBD)

About this brand

High-Quality. Third-Party Lab-Tested. Hemp-Derived. Cannabinoid-Based Healthcare Products.