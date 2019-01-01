 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. THC FREE Wises Landing 300 mg CBD + 3 Terpene Blend in MCT

THC FREE Wises Landing 300 mg CBD + 3 Terpene Blend in MCT

by PHARM CBD

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Wises LandingTM 300 mg CBD + 3 Terpene Blend in MCT Mint 1.02 fl oz (30 mL) See our Wises Landing Page for more information on the terpene blend in this formulation. Directions for Use: Shake well before use. Adults take 1 mL under the tongue twice daily. Storage: Store in a cool, dry place, away from light. Do not use if safety seal is broken. Disclaimer: Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications. Safety Warning: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product contains <0.3% THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill.

About this brand

High-Quality. Third-Party Lab-Tested. Hemp-Derived. Cannabinoid-Based Healthcare Products.