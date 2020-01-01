About this product

Pharma Hemp Complex 1oz 120mg CBD Oil Relaxation Remedy with Catnip Oil All cats have an endocannabinoid system and can benefit from CBD oil. Our tinctures are made from non-GMO hemp that has been grown without pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Only the highest quality 100% food grade ingredients go into our products, so you can rest assured that you’re giving your cat the very best. These non-psychoactive tinctures are an effective way to help improve your pet’s overall well-being. We use an exclusive blend of full spectrum CBD oil that is unrivaled in quality. Not all tinctures are made the same, many people notice a difference when they try ours. Catnip Oil Benefits Catnip is an all natural herb with many benefits for both cats and dogs. While the name “catnip” suggests only cats can benefit from the herb, catnip is safe for dogs and people as well. Catnip essential oil can help relieve cramps and eliminate painful gas. In addition to promoting healthy digestion and urination, it can also help support nervous system health. Third party lab tested to ensure purity. Contact us to request lab test results. Holistic CBD Oil Tincture with MCT and Omega-3s We use pet safe coconut oil and hemp seed oil as carrier oils in our tinctures for added health benefits. Coconut oil is rich with medium-chain triglycerides, and hemp seed oil is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. Each 1oz bottle contains approximately 90 servings. This tincture comes with a childproof lid and eye dropper with mL markers. Ingredients: CBD oil, hemp seed oil, coconut oil, catnip oil. Suggested use: Start with a low dose and gradually increase as needed. 120mg 1oz contains 4mgs CBD per 1mL Shop here: https://hemphealthinc.com/shop/cbd-pet-health/catnip-oil-cbd-tincture-for-pets-120mgs-holistic-formula/