  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Moontang
Hybrid

Moontang

by Pine Street Cannabis Company

Pine Street Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Moontang

About this product

About this strain

Moontang

Moontang

Bodhi Seeds created Moontang by crossing Chem 91, Skunk, and Snow Lotus. Its sharp flavor profile carries undertones of toffee and caramel. With a moderate amount on potency, Moontang has notable effects, making it a great strain for listening to your favorite records or watching a thought-provoking film.

 

About this brand

