ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chemdog 91
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Chemdog 91

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 174 reviews

Chemdog 91

aka Chem 91, 91 Chemdog, Chemdawg

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 174 reviews

Chemdog 91

Much like many other members of the Chemdog line, the origins of Chemdog 91 are shrouded in mystery. Rumor has it that the lineage was first cultivated by the illustrious East Coast breeder who also goes by the name of Chemdog, and some speculate it descends from a Thai landrace strain. Chemdog 91 is thought to be an offshoot of the original Chemdog strain, and the numerical addition of “91” is believed to reference the year the strain first came into existence.

Some growers believe Chemdog 91 to be a cross between Chemdog and Skunk, which may explain its particularly pungent aroma. In true family spirit, this hybrid has a very strong diesel smell with a piney-lemon aftertaste. Most Chemdog 91 crops tend to lean sativa, though you may find indica variants on some dispensary and retail shelves. Consumers should expect a cerebral buzz from this strain.

 

Effects

Show all

114 people reported 1032 effects
Happy 69%
Relaxed 66%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 35%
Stress 36%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 28%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

174

more reviews
write a review

Find Chemdog 91 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chemdog 91 nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Chemdog 91
First strain child
Gaswerx
child
Second strain child
Mag 91
child

Products with Chemdog 91

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Chemdog 91 nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

8 rare cannabis strains worth searching high (and low) for
8 rare cannabis strains worth searching high (and low) for

Most popular in