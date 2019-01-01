 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Pre-Roll Production Services. Pineworx™ crafts your cannabis into premium quality pre-rolls.

by Pineworx™

About this product

Pre-rolled joint production is the foundation and core of our business. Just as cultivators care for their plants, genetics and growing techniques, we’re passionate about creating the best pre-rolled products possible, to fully showcase our customers’ cannabis. We’ve spent years gaining vast research data and developing proprietary technology, equipment and processes that enable us to stay true to our quality promise. Focusing on everything from curing methods and residual moisture content, to ground particle sizes and consistencies; our processes allow us separate stems, create an even, homogenized grind and produce any size pre-roll at the highest quality standard. Pre-roll production prices are based on quantity and rolling paper sizes/materials. We also offer additional discount options including long term discounts and a partnership plan to include Pineworx™ branding on customized pre-roll packaging. For additional information or to get started, please reach us as info@pineworx.com and check out the Services page on the Pineworx™ website https://www.pineworx.com/services

About this brand

Pioneers in pre-rolled joint production & custom branding solutions. With over five years of experience, Pineworx™ is the industry leader in pre-rolled joint production and white labeling services. Serving dispensaries, brands and farms, our underlying focus is delivering our clients the highest quality pre-rolled joints the market has to offer and the fastest turnaround time in the industry. Using state-of-the-art proprietary equipment, our processes have been designed from the ground-up to remove stems, create a consisted grind and deliver the optimal pack and perfect burn with every joint that leaves our facility. We take the labor, time and hassle of rolling off of your hands and deliver premium quality products that are ready for the shelves. Pineworx™ offers services for every step of the process to bring a pre-rolled joint product to fruition: - Pre-Roll Production Services - White-Label Products (Pre-Manufactured, ready for the shelves) - Custom Packaging Solutions - Graphic Design (Logos, Branding, Websites, Digital and Print Media) - Consultation Services Please contact us for more information at info@pineworx.com and visit our website at www.pineworx.com Also check us out in High Times: http://hightimes.com/business/good-old-american-ganjanuity-pre-roll-company-twists-up-success/