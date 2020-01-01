About this product

This is a special pipe made from a very unique and beautiful wood. Each pipe is a highly polished piece of PURPLE HEART tipped with brass and coated in an all natural protective finish. Each pipe also comes equipped with a super handy bowl cover to keep your smokables safe, dry, and to prevent spilling and odors when in your pocket or purse. MATERIALS: Purple Heart is one of the most beautiful exotic woods you can find. It is a highly coveted wood known for its distinctive purple color; hence the name. It is most commonly seen in inlays, furniture, and in artistic works and it makes an absolutely gorgeous pipe. The most vibrant purple color comes from freshly cut purple heart. Over time the bright purple will delicately fade into a warm reddish maroon with purple undertones. But don't worry, the wood maintains its beauty throughout the transformation. This pipe is hand sanded and polished to a remarkably smooth sheen. This, and the application of walnut and beeswax oils with vitamin E, brings out all the natural colors of this truly unique material. All wood is salvaged from a wood shop in northwest Washington so there is no waste in it's creation. All the materials are natural and non-toxic and all craftsmanship is guaranteed. FEATURES: This Purple Heart pipe was hand made in Washington State. The slim, elegant rectangular design makes it easy to slip in your pocket or purse while keeping the pipe strong and sturdy enough to withstand almost anything. Durable, waterproof, drop proof, unbreakable and buoyant, this pipe is an all season piece. No need to keep your piece wrapped in bubble wrap or worry it will shatter in your bag. The solid wood and strong design keep it safe wherever it is stored so it will last you a lifetime. Always be confident it will be in good shape when you are ready to use it. The beauty of a wooden pipe is that the longer you have it and the more you use it, the more polished the wood becomes, until it has a nice burnished surface. The pipe itself measures 3 3/4"x 3/4"x 3/4" with a 1/2" bowl. It is tipped with a piece of brass, coated with a walnut, bees wax and vitamin e oil finish and has a removable and replaceable stainless steel bowl screen. BOWL COVER! A fancy Bowl Cover is just what you need to smoke on the go. Just swivel the bowl cover over the bowl before you toss it in your pocket or bag and it'll keep your smokables safe and contained until you are ready. Flip it back and you are ready to light up. Smoke a little and save the rest for later, or smoke it all and use the bowl cover to cut down on the smell. Never spill again! Perfect for hikes, rafting, snowboarding, skiing, camping, and outdoor activities of all kinds! NOTE: The pipe pictured above is one of several Purple Heart pipes in this style I have to offer. The pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material, features etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object. Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. These pipes are not intended for illegal use.