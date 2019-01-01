 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Egyptian Roylty #1

Egyptian Roylty #1

by Plaas Roylty Therapeutics

Egyptian Roylty. Created by Hi - Point Cultivations/Plaas Roylty Therapeutics and Parris NyC Strain: Egyptian Roylty Breeder: Hi-Point Cultivations/ Plaas Roylty Therapeutics- Jovencubanita Location: outdoor, greenhouse Type: Hybrid Flowering: ~102 days No feminized seeds. Region: District of Colombia- (North America) Strain: Blackberry Kush x Elderberry Latitude: 5 ° N Harvest: End of October Height: 2 to 3 meters in optimal conditions Seeds: Regular Vegetative stage: 15 to 20 weeks Flowering: 12 to 17 week Aroma: Fruits, cedar, incense Characteristics: Phenotypes of dark purple color, also green phenotypes, orange/gold pistils with a multitude of trichomes and fruity aromas and one acre like cedar. Very resistant to extreme climates, drought, humidity, fungi and pests. Conical structure Up to 3 meters. Large sawn leaves of a light olive green color. High percentage of THC.

Cultivating marijuana and cross breeding strains to deliver the highest quality experience. Driven to unlocking the true benefits of the plant, and new discoveries.