About this product

Egyptian Roylty. Created by Hi - Point Cultivations/Plaas Roylty Therapeutics and Parris NyC Strain: Egyptian Roylty Breeder: Hi-Point Cultivations/ Plaas Roylty Therapeutics- Jovencubanita Location: outdoor, greenhouse Type: Hybrid Flowering: ~102 days No feminized seeds. Region: District of Colombia- (North America) Strain: Blackberry Kush x Elderberry Latitude: 5 ° N Harvest: End of October Height: 2 to 3 meters in optimal conditions Seeds: Regular Vegetative stage: 15 to 20 weeks Flowering: 12 to 17 week Aroma: Fruits, cedar, incense Characteristics: Phenotypes of dark purple color, also green phenotypes, orange/gold pistils with a multitude of trichomes and fruity aromas and one acre like cedar. Very resistant to extreme climates, drought, humidity, fungi and pests. Conical structure Up to 3 meters. Large sawn leaves of a light olive green color. High percentage of THC.