Berry Blossom CBD Flower

by Plain Jane

Plain Jane Cannabis Flower Berry Blossom CBD Flower

Sun Grown Berry Blossom CBD Hemp Flower is now available in a limited quantity. Berry Blossom is a cross between Cherry Kandahar and Chardonnay. Buds are light green with scattered purple hues. CBD 15.6% Consists of the terpene Myrcene which has been linked to reduce inflammation and pain Berry blossom features floral overtones of candied raspberries, acai berries, muscadine grape, cherry, and mint.

YayeLitf

Smells amazing just as described Really dense flowersCitrusy What can I say Just wow Plain Jane is the place to buy cbd flower . Great prices and great flower

We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.