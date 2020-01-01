Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Perfect for dabbing, our full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD comes highly concentrated with over 800 mg of CBD per gram. Our CBD Shatter is full-spectrum, so you receive the benefits of all of the cannabinoids and all of the terpenes naturally present in the hemp plant.
Be the first to review this product.