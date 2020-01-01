 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. CBD Full Spectrum Shatter

CBD Full Spectrum Shatter

by Plain Jane

Write a review
Plain Jane Concentrates Solvent CBD Full Spectrum Shatter

$25.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Perfect for dabbing, our full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD comes highly concentrated with over 800 mg of CBD per gram. Our CBD Shatter is full-spectrum, so you receive the benefits of all of the cannabinoids and all of the terpenes naturally present in the hemp plant.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Plain Jane Logo
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.