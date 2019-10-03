YayeLitf on October 3rd, 2019

Like some of you on here I found out about Plain Jane on YTube and I have to say this is really good quality flower for a better price. It smells good, how you want your flower to smell and tatse good as well. I will say my order (1/4) of Electra did have a couple of seeds but it does not distract from the quality of flower. Will definitely be buying from Plain Jane again and my order also came a day earlier than expected. I recommend to give this company a try.