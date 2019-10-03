 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Elektra CBD Hemp Flower

by Plain Jane

Elektra CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

Our premium Elektra CBD Hemp Flower comes to you in it's most pristine form. We offer the most affordable flower without sacrificing quality. This flower features piny and citrusy flavors with a subtle spiciness of hops.

YayeLitf

Like some of you on here I found out about Plain Jane on YTube and I have to say this is really good quality flower for a better price. It smells good, how you want your flower to smell and tatse good as well. I will say my order (1/4) of Electra did have a couple of seeds but it does not distract from the quality of flower. Will definitely be buying from Plain Jane again and my order also came a day earlier than expected. I recommend to give this company a try.

About this brand

We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.