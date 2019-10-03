Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our premium Elektra CBD Hemp Flower comes to you in it's most pristine form. We offer the most affordable flower without sacrificing quality. This flower features piny and citrusy flavors with a subtle spiciness of hops.
on October 3rd, 2019
Big buds and love the smell.
on October 3rd, 2019
Like some of you on here I found out about Plain Jane on YTube and I have to say this is really good quality flower for a better price. It smells good, how you want your flower to smell and tatse good as well. I will say my order (1/4) of Electra did have a couple of seeds but it does not distract from the quality of flower. Will definitely be buying from Plain Jane again and my order also came a day earlier than expected. I recommend to give this company a try.