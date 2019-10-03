Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Named Wife because of it's apparent difficulty growing, the strain is so incredible you will want to marry it. This high CBD strain packs more than 18% CBD and delivers a mellow buzz with a skunky and sweet aromatic profile. The Flavor profile is tangy with notes of cherry. The glistening green buds are tight and dense. The buds are on the midsized end but high quality.
on October 3rd, 2019
This makes me so relaxed and takes all my body pain away. Worth the price. Lovely buds