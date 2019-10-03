 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Wife CBD Hemp Flower

by Plain Jane

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Named Wife because of it's apparent difficulty growing, the strain is so incredible you will want to marry it. This high CBD strain packs more than 18% CBD and delivers a mellow buzz with a skunky and sweet aromatic profile. The Flavor profile is tangy with notes of cherry. The glistening green buds are tight and dense. The buds are on the midsized end but high quality.

YayeLitf

This makes me so relaxed and takes all my body pain away. Worth the price. Lovely buds

We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.