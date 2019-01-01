About this product
The third pheno in the True OG x GSC collection from Plantworks. GSC characteristics in flower, finishing with frosty nugs covered in bright orange hairs. Uplifting for daytime with the classic GSC euphoria, making every day a Good Day.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Good Day
Good Day from Plantworks is a THC-dominant phenotype of a True OG and Forum GSC cross. Its frosty buds produce a Cookies terpene profile that give off sweet and earthy flavors on each inhale. People may feel relaxed and focused after consuming this strain, making it a great daytime option for the productive stoner.