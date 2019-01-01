 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The third pheno in the True OG x GSC collection from Plantworks. GSC characteristics in flower, finishing with frosty nugs covered in bright orange hairs. Uplifting for daytime with the classic GSC euphoria, making every day a Good Day.

Good Day from Plantworks is a THC-dominant phenotype of a True OG and Forum GSC cross. Its frosty buds produce a Cookies terpene profile that give off sweet and earthy flavors on each inhale. People may feel relaxed and focused after consuming this strain, making it a great daytime option for the productive stoner.

Independent Microgrow in the Heart of Seattle. Grower-Owned and Operated.