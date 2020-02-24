 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Incredible Hunk is a high energy Sativa that is bred by crossing Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and stimulating cerebral qualities take effect almost immediately and make it a popular daytime choice. It gets its name from its large, chunky flowers that remind the grower of Hulk’s huge green arms. This strain boasts a blueberry and pineapple flavor with an earthy and nutty aroma.

JG2018

Don't use before exercising. This one gets my heart rate going pretty fast during an otherwise easy cardio workout (second time since I tried a few weeks ago)

About this brand

We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be. Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.