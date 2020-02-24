Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Incredible Hunk is a high energy Sativa that is bred by crossing Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and stimulating cerebral qualities take effect almost immediately and make it a popular daytime choice. It gets its name from its large, chunky flowers that remind the grower of Hulk’s huge green arms. This strain boasts a blueberry and pineapple flavor with an earthy and nutty aroma.
on February 24th, 2020
Don't use before exercising. This one gets my heart rate going pretty fast during an otherwise easy cardio workout (second time since I tried a few weeks ago)