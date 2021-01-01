Nova Nugget (Sunset Road Sherbert)
About this product
Let us plug you in on this energy boosting, PlugNova exclusive, Indoor Hemp flower strain Sunset Road Sherbert. 3rd party Lab test for legal compliance.
About this brand
PLUGNOVA
About this strain
Sunset
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try.
