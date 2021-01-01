 Loading…

  5. Nova Nugget (Sunset Road Sherbert)
Indica

by PLUGNOVA

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Let us plug you in on this energy boosting, PlugNova exclusive, Indoor Hemp flower strain Sunset Road Sherbert. 3rd party Lab test for legal compliance.

About this brand

PlugNova takes pride in creating a unique experience for our customers when consuming or using CBD/Hemp deprived products. At PlugNova, we pride ourselves to deliver the highest-quality, most innovated, and up-to-date products on the market. Whether this is your first time trying our products or 100th time, keeping you plugged in is our objective. We hope you enjoy your experience.

About this strain

Sunset

Sunset
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try. 

