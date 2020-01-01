 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. PLUS Sleep Cloudberry 140mg

PLUS Sleep Cloudberry 140mg

by PLUS Products

Write a review
PLUS Products Edibles Candy PLUS Sleep Cloudberry 140mg
PLUS Products Edibles Candy PLUS Sleep Cloudberry 140mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Drift off into a restful night of sleep with PLUS Sleep Cloudberry gummies, made with 5mg of THC, 1mg of CBN, 1mg of CBD and 0.5mg of melatonin per piece. Scientifically formulated with a precise blend of cannabinoids and a touch of melatonin, these gummies engage our body’s endocannabinoid system and support our natural circadian rhythm in order to help you fall asleep faster, enjoy continuous restful sleep, and wake up feeling refreshed. Soothe your body and enjoy mild psychoactivity as you drift off to sleep with these Cloudberry gummies that are made with all-natural ingredients and contain less than 1g of sugar and only 5 calories each. 20 servings per container.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

PLUS Products Logo
At PLUS, we believe Cannabis is an organic addition to the lives we all lead. This captivating form of flora has been cultivated in communities around the world for thousands of years to help enhance our natural states of being. Over time, however, a number of misnomers have persisted - so we decided to go back to its roots. Look closely at any cannabis plant and you’ll find miniature specks called trichomes, which produce the cannabinoids THC and CBD that give the plant its widely-sought effects. Each plant has a unique profile of accessory cannabinoids, however, the exact effects of these are being studied by our esteemed group of scientists. What we do know is that even after you extract the full spectrum of cannabinoids from the plant, the ratio of THC to CBD has far and away the largest impact on the effects we feel. PLUS has been a consistent leader in low-dose edibles. You can always take more, but you can’t take less. The ability to adjust your intake and tailor the magnitude of the effects allows even the most experienced cannabis consumers to find their just right. The world moves fast, and so do we. As new technologies and techniques advance, PLUS will continue to be at the forefront of real cannabis science.