Betty's Eddie's Assorted Chews 100mg 5-pack
by Nature's Heritage
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 51.0 miles away
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Combining the potent and fruit-forward force of two strains, Trainwreck and Hawaiian, the name says it all. With a juicy pineapple punch to the palate, kudos to the combination of b-caryophyllene, myrcene and limonene terpenes, these gummies deliver a smooth, yet hard-hitting hybrid effect. For an uplifted, chill experience, pop a Pineapple Express and kick back for a relaxing ride.
Be the first to review this product.