FUN

by PodTones

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Notes of chocolate, berries and citrus, with a relaxing body high and a positive mood lift. People have been known to have A LOT of fun while enjoying PodTones™ FUN. Jump-in-the pool-at-a-party-with-your-clothes-on kind of fun. Bring this pod on a night out - you, and everyone you meet along the way, will be very glad you did.

About this brand

PodTones makes easy-to-use rosin vaporizers for Adult Use that capture the true essence of top shelf Los Angeles buds through our proprietary whole plant, solventless process. Our pesticide-free cannabis flower is harvested at optimal potency then processed with only water, mild heat and pressure - just like how olive oil is pressed. Our high THC oils are carefully extracted by hand in small, fragrant batches, perfectly preserving the terpenes and cannabinoid profiles of expertly grown legendary SoCal marijuana strains. The quality comes through in the real plant taste and perfectly tuned highs that each of our Tones provides.