SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$45.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Notes of chocolate, berries and citrus, with a relaxing body high and a positive mood lift. People have been known to have A LOT of fun while enjoying PodTones™ FUN. Jump-in-the pool-at-a-party-with-your-clothes-on kind of fun. Bring this pod on a night out - you, and everyone you meet along the way, will be very glad you did.
Be the first to review this product.