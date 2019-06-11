Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Populum is a collective of premium hemp CBD products designed to be a part of your daily wellness ritual. We’re here for you. Using industrial hemp plants grown on ethical farms in Colorado, Populum guarantees the highest quality of premium, full-spectrum hemp oil supplements. Our product has a subtle orange flavor to make your experience more enjoyable, and it comes in three levels of concentrations, allowing you to have control over what works best for you: - Basic: 250mg - Signature: 500mg - Advanced: 1000mg * Made With Care Populum uses a proprietary engineering process that guarantees a consistent, pure and premium product. Our state-of-the-art system isolates and removes any unwanted compounds, while creating the purest form of hemp oil. This ensures a full-spectrum oil that is ensured to be free of heavy metals, pesticides and residual solvents. * Lab Tested For Purity And Excellence Populum is lab tested by Ph.D’s for quality, precision and assurance. To guarantee the quality of each batch, we include a copy of the latest third-party test results in every order. * All Natural & Organic Ingredients A wholesome ingredient list with no GMO’s or additives. Hemp oil, cold-pressed organic orange oil, cold-pressed hempseed oil, grapeseed oil, and organic stevia oil. * 30 Day Trial We want to ensure that you are able to give us a try with zero stress, which is why we offer a risk-free, 30-day trial. If you feel Populum is not right for you within your first month, we’ll offer a full refund. Simple and honest.
on June 11th, 2019
I cannot recommend Populum enough! Since beginning a CBD oil regimen several months ago I have been sleeping like a baby every single night, I've had NO migraines with aura (which I'd experienced for 10+ years) and my anxiety has been GREATLY reduced. I honestly wish I wouldn't have waited so long to try this product. It doesn't get me "high" and I don't "feel anything" when I take it. I literally just feel NORMAL for the first time in years. I recommend this product to all my friends and family (and even complete strangers!) when they complain of issues with insomnia, anxiety or pain. I've tried other CBD oils and they are definitely NOT all created equal. Populum is the only brand that keeps my anxiety at bay and doesn't wreak havoc on my digestive system. It is the only kind I will buy. And the icing on the cake is that their customer service is amazing. Try it now - you won't be disappointed!
March 1, 2018
03:09