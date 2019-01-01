 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Space Cadets/Space Captain Kief Joints

by Portland Rosin Company

About this product

We take our single strain dry sift kief and pair it with a complementing strain of hand ground buds. These mouthwatering joints are currently being offered in two sizes: Our half gram Space Cadets are sold in packages of 2 and are perfect for a couple solo missions. Think you are ready for your own ship? Got a Crew to share with? Our Space Captains will get you into orbit with over a quarter gram of premium dry sift kief in every full gram joint. Ready for lift off in 3... 2... 1...

About this brand

We are exploring and defining the full potential of Solventless Concentrates. It is our belief that to make the finest concentrates you must start with the finest cannabis, and concentrate it using the least invasive process to achieve your desired results.