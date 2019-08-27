Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Cinnamon - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$99.99MSRP
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Potter’s Targeted Effects Tinctures take hemp wellness to the next level by creating a consistent entourage formula specifically developed to create the intended effect. Our CBD Uplift Drops combine the highest quality full spectrum hemp CBD extract with select leading terpenes to lift the spirit, increase energy and provide all the benefits of full spectrum hemp oil. All Potter Targeted Effects Tinctures: - Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols - Contain consistent ratios of leading terpenes to create the intended effect - Utilize the highest quality New England grown full spectrum hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect - Consist of three simple, all natural ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic MCT (Coconut) Oil, Terpenes Potter’s CBD Uplift Drops contain consistent, leading doses of: - CBD - Myrcene - Limonene - Alpha Pinene
on August 27th, 2019
This product is the BEST. Since I've started mixing it with my coffee every morning, I've noticed a significant improvement in my mood and anxiety. I've loved everything about my experience with Potter, from their informative website, painless ordering process, fast and reliable shipping, and excellent, quality hemp. Plus, they are consistent and transparent with their ingredients, and it's priceless to know that you're getting a formula you can trust. From here on out, I won't be ordering CBD from anywhere else. I HIGHLY recommend Potter. It's given me sooo much peace of mind and a positive outlook. This stuff is truly a game changer, and this company rocks!
on August 20th, 2019
These drops are fantastic - they provide me with a nice relaxing vibe that allows me to unwind after a busy day. My wife loves them too, they've been helping her sleep. Nice job, Potter!
on August 15th, 2019
Really great taste, my wife said it even makes my breath smell good! Feeling great, helps with my energy level and anxiety, way less stressed, way easier to keep up with my 2 wild kids. Really noticable positive effects! Best I've had, and I've had a lot! Would recommend.