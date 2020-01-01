 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Head Cheese

by Power Brokerage

Power Brokerage Cannabis Flower Head Cheese

About this strain

Head Cheese

Head Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Pinene

Head Cheese combines the legendary strains 707 Headband and UK Cheese into a pungent and potent sativa-dominant hybrid. Head Cheese offers astonishing relief to symptoms like pain, migraines, inflammation, spasms, sleeplessness, and appetite loss. Bulky yellow-green buds carry the sharp cheese aroma and savory taste of its UK Cheese parent strain. Its effects are both relaxing and euphoric, a sensation that blissfully radiates throughout the mind and body.

About this brand

