UK Cheese is a popular strain known for its potent, balanced effects and signature musty cheese smell. The flavor is also unique with undertones of berry and spicy cheese (you may have to taste it to find out). This strain is thought to be a specific phenotype of Skunk #1 that was originally cultivated in the early 1990s by a UK collective group known as “Exodus”; as a result, this strain is also known as Exodus Cheese. UK Cheese became popular for its energetic, euphoric head effects combined with an impressive pain relief potential, making it spread quickly beyond the borders of its British home. Most consumers experience alert effects that allow for mental relaxation without sedation, but it may hasten bedtime for some. Effects also tend to be felt in the head first, then spread throughout the body, creating muscle relaxation and some tinglyness. UK Cheese’s flowers are dense and light green with a coat of orange hairs.

395 people reported 3068 effects
Happy 60%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 47%
Hungry 30%
Stress 34%
Pain 30%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 27%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 23%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 5%

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
UK Cheese
First strain child
Ultra Sonja
child
Second strain child
Bertberry Cheesecake
child

Good reads

Show all

Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?
Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?

