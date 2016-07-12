ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 396 reviews

707 Headband

aka 707

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 396 reviews

707 Headband
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

This strain emerged from the Humboldt County, California and that area’s telephone area code is the source of its numerical moniker. It’s a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush and Master Kush. 707 Headband plants flower in 9 to 11 weeks and usually have large yields. This strain is known to have high THC levels and can be strong, but it’s balanced enough to leave most consumers feeling calm and creative rather than sleepy. Because of this, it’s often used to treat tension and anxiety.

Effects

Show all

283 people reported 2206 effects
Happy 49%
Euphoric 49%
Creative 44%
Relaxed 43%
Uplifted 42%
Stress 45%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 30%
Nausea 19%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

396

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
707 Headband
First strain child
Madhatter
child
Second strain child
Bandana
child

Products with 707 Headband

Good reads

Catch These 7 Cannabis Strains for Your Next Pokémon GO Session
Most popular in