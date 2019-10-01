JaggerStone
on October 1st, 2019
I ordered a whole fields worth of these seeds and boy am I happy I did. All tall and dark green. Can't wait to make some killer CBD/hemp oil with these beauties. Thank you!!
SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* A true stape in southern Oregon, CBD Haze is a powerful high producing CBD varietal worth every minute put into growing it. CBD Haze will produce product containing less than .3% THC, legally putting this varietal in the Hemp category. Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!
on September 10th, 2019
Nice high CBD producing hemp plant. Did my whole basement with these for my patients and couldn't be more thrilled with my results.
on September 4th, 2019
Produced some killer CBD Hemp oil from the bud I harvested from these plants. Great seeds, fast shipping. Awesome 👍
CBD Mango Haze is a high-CBD strain released by CBD Crew in 2013. This pleasant and aromatic blend combines the tropical flavors of Mango Haze with the added benefits from high levels of cannabidiol. The buds of CBD Mango Haze express themselves with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. Its CBD:THC ratio can range anywhere from 1:1 – 2:1 and the uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to CBD Mango Haze.