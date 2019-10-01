 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD Haze seeds

CBD Haze seeds

by Premium Seed Market

CBD Haze seeds

$29.99MSRP

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* A true stape in southern Oregon, CBD Haze is a powerful high producing CBD varietal worth every minute put into growing it. CBD Haze will produce product containing less than .3% THC, legally putting this varietal in the Hemp category. Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!

3 customer reviews

JaggerStone

I ordered a whole fields worth of these seeds and boy am I happy I did. All tall and dark green. Can't wait to make some killer CBD/hemp oil with these beauties. Thank you!!

KevinGarrett

Nice high CBD producing hemp plant. Did my whole basement with these for my patients and couldn't be more thrilled with my results.

KannaKing77

Produced some killer CBD Hemp oil from the bud I harvested from these plants. Great seeds, fast shipping. Awesome 👍

About this strain

CBD Mango Haze

CBD Mango Haze

CBD Mango Haze is a high-CBD strain released by CBD Crew in 2013. This pleasant and aromatic blend combines the tropical flavors of Mango Haze with the added benefits from high levels of cannabidiol. The buds of CBD Mango Haze express themselves with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. Its CBD:THC ratio can range anywhere from 1:1 – 2:1 and the uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to CBD Mango Haze.

About this brand

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. ALL of our strains are offered at a flat rate of $29.99 for 10 premium seeds! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Use the special coupon code "indogrow" at checkout to receive 10% off all Blue Dream, White Widow, Northern Lights and Skunk #1 seeds in your cart! Mixed Seed Giveaway! Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds with the purchase of two or more packs!