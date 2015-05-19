Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Premium Seed Market

Premium Seed Market

CBD Haze seeds

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 4%CBD 7%
Buy Here

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER:
Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of CBD HAZE seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match!

Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE!

A true stape in southern Oregon, CBD Haze is a powerful high producing CBD varietal worth every minute put into growing it.

CBD Haze will produce product containing less than .3% THC, legally putting this varietal in the Hemp category.

Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!

CBD Mango Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!