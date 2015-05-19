About this product
A true stape in southern Oregon, CBD Haze is a powerful high producing CBD varietal worth every minute put into growing it.
CBD Haze will produce product containing less than .3% THC, legally putting this varietal in the Hemp category.
Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!
CBD Mango Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
