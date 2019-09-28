 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Early Rogue

by Premium Seed Market

5.04
Premium Seed Market Cannabis Seeds Early Rogue

$29.99

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* This strain was developed many years ago and is now consider an original Southern Oregon strain. The exact ancestry of Early Rouge is highly debated, but its results speak for itself. This is the strain you want. Enormous buds with incredibly high yields. Early Rouge plants can reach up to 15 ft. tall and 15 ft. in diameter with yields of 5 to 7 lbs per plant. Additionally, this strain is mold and pest resistant and it is an early finisher. Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!

4 customer reviews

5.04

BigPerr89

Love this plant. Holy moly did they grow tall. My God.

WestcoastColas

Huge dark brown seeds. Wow. Excited!

GillespieGanja

Awesome plants. Very tall, large buds.

About this brand

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. ALL of our strains are offered at a flat rate of $29.99 for 10 premium seeds! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Use the special coupon code "indogrow" at checkout to receive 10% off all Blue Dream, White Widow, Northern Lights and Skunk #1 seeds in your cart! Mixed Seed Giveaway! Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds with the purchase of two or more packs!