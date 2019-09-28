BigPerr89
on September 28th, 2019
Love this plant. Holy moly did they grow tall. My God.
SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* This strain was developed many years ago and is now consider an original Southern Oregon strain. The exact ancestry of Early Rouge is highly debated, but its results speak for itself. This is the strain you want. Enormous buds with incredibly high yields. Early Rouge plants can reach up to 15 ft. tall and 15 ft. in diameter with yields of 5 to 7 lbs per plant. Additionally, this strain is mold and pest resistant and it is an early finisher. Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!
on September 25th, 2019
Huge dark brown seeds. Wow. Excited!
on September 22nd, 2019
Awesome plants. Very tall, large buds.