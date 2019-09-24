McDuffbudz
on September 24th, 2019
Nice little THC/CBD split here. Oil I made turned out as predicted. Very pleased.
SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* Lemon Thunder is a high CBD strain producing a 1:1 CBD to THC result. Lemon Thunder's genetic line consists of a deadly triple cross between ATF (Alaskan Thunder Fuck), ACDC and Lemon Pineapple. Lemon Pineapple, is a sativa dominant strain with a very uplifting and energetic high, giving this varietal the perfect blend that captures the medicinal benefits of the CBD (ACDC), with the clear active high of the sativa. To top it all off the ATF parent also contributes a beautiful citrus taste and scent adding to its impressive terpene profile. Lemon Thunder is also notorious for its mold and pest resistance making this a go to strain for any beginner!
on September 24th, 2019
on September 9th, 2019
Great combination of genetics. Mine are doing well inside for me at the moment.
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.