 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Lemon Thunder seeds

Lemon Thunder seeds

by Premium Seed Market

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Premium Seed Market Cannabis Seeds Lemon Thunder seeds

$29.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* Lemon Thunder is a high CBD strain producing a 1:1 CBD to THC result. Lemon Thunder's genetic line consists of a deadly triple cross between ATF (Alaskan Thunder Fuck), ACDC and Lemon Pineapple. Lemon Pineapple, is a sativa dominant strain with a very uplifting and energetic high, giving this varietal the perfect blend that captures the medicinal benefits of the CBD (ACDC), with the clear active high of the sativa. To top it all off the ATF parent also contributes a beautiful citrus taste and scent adding to its impressive terpene profile. Lemon Thunder is also notorious for its mold and pest resistance making this a go to strain for any beginner!

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

McDuffbudz

Nice little THC/CBD split here. Oil I made turned out as predicted. Very pleased.

BobbyBrownTown

Great combination of genetics. Mine are doing well inside for me at the moment.

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Premium Seed Market Logo
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. ALL of our strains are offered at a flat rate of $29.99 for 10 premium seeds! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Use the special coupon code "indogrow" at checkout to receive 10% off all Blue Dream, White Widow, Northern Lights and Skunk #1 seeds in your cart! Mixed Seed Giveaway! Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds with the purchase of two or more packs!