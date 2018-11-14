About this product

Lemon Thunder is a high CBD strain producing a 1:1 CBD to THC result. Lemon Thunder's genetic line consists of a deadly triple cross between ATF (Alaskan Thunder Fuck), ACDC and Lemon Pineapple. Lemon Pineapple, is a sativa dominant strain with a very uplifting and energetic high, giving this varietal the perfect blend that captures the medicinal benefits of the CBD (ACDC), with the clear active high of the sativa. To top it all off the ATF parent also contributes a beautiful citrus taste and scent adding to its impressive terpene profile. Lemon Thunder is also notorious for its mold and pest resistance making this a go to strain for any beginner!