TrainWreck seeds

by Premium Seed Market

5.09
Premium Seed Market Cannabis Seeds TrainWreck seeds

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* This highly coveted varietal was supposedly bred by two brothers in California back in the 1970's. According to history the brothers mixed a Mexican and Thai sativa with a Afghani Indica to create this beauty. History also says that the name "Trainwreck" was given to this strain because there was a trainwreck that happened close to the two brothers grow site which made them harvest the plants early so it wasn't discovered by anyone. Trainwreck can be grown both indoor and outdoors but prefers the outside because of its sativa genetics making it taller than most but burly because of its Afghani influence. When grown properly this strain is should have a heavy sativa-like high giving users intense and energetic cerebral effects. Trainwreck is a one of a kind pure sativa strain that is a favorite among both medical marijuana users and recreational smokers. The characteristic that stands out the most when describing Trainwreck is its unmistakably pungent smell. Trainwreck's smell and taste are so unique, that you will easily recognize it in any wreck hybrids you may come across. Trainwreck is very popular among recreational smokers because it is very tasty, and being a sativa, offers a clear-headed, euphoric high. On the other hand, this particular strain is also admired in the medical marijuana community for its ability to relieve muscle tension. It is perfect after exercising or playing sports, when you muscles cool down and start to stiffen up. Some tips for growing Trainwreck include expecting flowering around 8 weeks indoor, or around early October outdoors, and bud production of up to 70 grams per plant.

5.09

Krillinslice

Popped in 24hrs. Only took 2days to get. 👍

PascalTreeFarm

🙏 Great job in my grow room. Kudos to PSM.

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. ALL of our strains are offered at a flat rate of $29.99 for 10 premium seeds! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Use the special coupon code "indogrow" at checkout to receive 10% off all Blue Dream, White Widow, Northern Lights and Skunk #1 seeds in your cart! Mixed Seed Giveaway! Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds with the purchase of two or more packs!