This highly coveted varietal was supposedly bred by two brothers in California back in the 1970's. According to history the brothers mixed a Mexican and Thai sativa with a Afghani Indica to create this beauty. History also says that the name "Trainwreck" was given to this strain because there was a Trainwreck that happened close to the two brothers grow site which made them harvest the plants early so it wasn't discovered by anyone. Trainwreck can be grown both indoor and outdoors but prefers the outside because of its sativa genetics making it taller than most but burly because of its Afghani influence. When grown properly this strain is should have a heavy sativa-like high giving users intense and energetic cerebral effects.



Trainwreck is a one of a kind pure sativa strain that is a favorite among both medical marijuana users and recreational smokers. The characteristic that stands out the most when describing Trainwreck is its unmistakably pungent smell. Trainwreck's smell and taste are so unique, that you will easily recognize it in any wreck hybrids you may come across.



Trainwreck is very popular among recreational smokers because it is very tasty, and being a sativa, offers a clear-headed, euphoric high. On the other hand, this particular strain is also admired in the medical marijuana community for its ability to relieve muscle tension. It is perfect after exercising or playing sports, when you muscles cool down and start to stiffen up.



Some tips for growing Trainwreck include expecting flowering around 8 weeks indoor, or around early October outdoors, and bud production of up to 70 grams per plant.