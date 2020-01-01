Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Present Naturals’ Oil contains one of nature’s best kept secrets: Cannabidol (CBD), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that has been used around the world for centuries. Our custom formulation provides great bioavailability and is one of our premier products. Experience for yourself. Product Facts: Serving size: 500mg in a 30ml bottle or 5,000mg in a 60ml bottle Active Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD & Hemp Seed oil (fortified for results)
Be the first to review this product.