  5. Alien Dawg RSO Syringe 1g
Indica

Alien Dawg RSO Syringe 1g

by Prime

Cannabinoids

THC
72.8%
CBD
0.0%
$65.00
About this product

About this strain

Alien Dawg

Alien Dawg

Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.

About this brand

