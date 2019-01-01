About this product
Available Strains: Jack Herer - Sativa ( Energetic ) Tangie - Sativa ( Focused ) Sour Diesel - Sativa ( Euphoric ) Pineapple Express - Hybrid ( Happy ) GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) - Hybrid ( Creative ) Grape Ape - Indica ( Relaxed ) Blueberry Kush - Indica ( Sleepy ) Directions: Enjoy a 3-4 second draw for 1.5-2MG CBD Each Pristine CBD vape cartridge contains strain specific terpenes derived from Cannabis allowing for a broad range of different effects closer to the plant than ever before. Lab Tested to ensure pristine potency and purity. Each Batch Contains a Unique QR Code with lab tests completed after each batch to ensure a consistent product. 100 MG CBD - Zero THC Pure Cannabis Derived Terpenes Zero Cut Distilled Terpenes Only (Battery not included, available in Accessories)
