  5. 100MG CBD Strain Specific Vape Cartridge - Zero THC

100MG CBD Strain Specific Vape Cartridge - Zero THC

by Pristine CBD

$14.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Available Strains: Jack Herer - Sativa ( Energetic ) Tangie - Sativa ( Focused ) Sour Diesel - Sativa ( Euphoric ) Pineapple Express - Hybrid ( Happy ) GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) - Hybrid ( Creative ) Grape Ape - Indica ( Relaxed ) Blueberry Kush - Indica ( Sleepy ) Directions: Enjoy a 3-4 second draw for 1.5-2MG CBD Each Pristine CBD vape cartridge contains strain specific terpenes derived from Cannabis allowing for a broad range of different effects closer to the plant than ever before. Lab Tested to ensure pristine potency and purity. Each Batch Contains a Unique QR Code with lab tests completed after each batch to ensure a consistent product. 100 MG CBD - Zero THC Pure Cannabis Derived Terpenes Zero Cut Distilled Terpenes Only (Battery not included, available in Accessories)

About this brand

Small Batch - Luxury CBD Products Designed to Provide Pristine Relief. At Pristine CBD we stand behind our ambition; To provide quality medicine for everybody regardless of their circumstances. With the highest quality luxury CBD products and the most competitive prices we drive our goal. Specializing in our Gourmet Infused Gummies and CBD Cartridges with Authentic Cannabis Derived Terpenes.