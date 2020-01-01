Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Hawaiian Dream cannabis strain is a pure Sativa of unknown origin. Her high CBD (6-12%) and low THC (4-8%) levels make this girl a perfect candidate for seizure treatment. Casual users can also enjoy Hawaiian Dream without the fear of getting too high. This strain produces small pepper-shaped buds that are faintly covered in amber hairs. Hawaiian Dream is good for morning and daytime medical and recreational use.
Be the first to review this product.
Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Though some renditions of this strain have a THC-dominant chemical profile, Hawaiian Dream is best known for its high CBD content which is often twice as abundant as its THC. Patients look to this high-CBD sativa to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety without physical heaviness or a foggy head.