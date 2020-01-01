 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hawaiian Dream

by Project M

Project M Cannabis Flower Hawaiian Dream

About this product

Hawaiian Dream cannabis strain is a pure Sativa of unknown origin. Her high CBD (6-12%) and low THC (4-8%) levels make this girl a perfect candidate for seizure treatment. Casual users can also enjoy Hawaiian Dream without the fear of getting too high. This strain produces small pepper-shaped buds that are faintly covered in amber hairs. Hawaiian Dream is good for morning and daytime medical and recreational use.

Hawaiian Dream

Hawaiian Dream

Hawaiian Dream

Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Though some renditions of this strain have a THC-dominant chemical profile, Hawaiian Dream is best known for its high CBD content which is often twice as abundant as its THC. Patients look to this high-CBD sativa to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety without physical heaviness or a foggy head.

Project M

Carefully Crafted cannabis Grown in the Northwest. Ask for our quality products at your local Recreational Retailer.