 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. PET CAT ISOLATE CBD OIL DROPS 500MG

PET CAT ISOLATE CBD OIL DROPS 500MG

by ProMED CBD

Write a review
ProMED CBD Pets Pet Tinctures PET CAT ISOLATE CBD OIL DROPS 500MG
ProMED CBD Pets Pet Tinctures PET CAT ISOLATE CBD OIL DROPS 500MG

$34.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our CAT CBD ISOLATE oils are available in strengths of 500mg in 1fl oz bottles with a neutral flavor. More and more pets like our flavored CBD full spectrum variant of CAT CBD oils. Our most popular product, ProMED ISOLATE CBD Oil Drops contain 99%+ CBD and MCT oil. The 500mg relieves mild to severe pain. This is a safe, effective, and easy to use way to consume CBD for your pet. Just drop the right amount on your pet's food or treat.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

ProMED CBD Logo
At ProMED CBD, our focus is to research and develop innovative CBD hemp extracts then make them accessible worldwide. Our primary goal is to create diverse, high-quality hemp extracts with a broad profile of cannabinoids and other natural molecules found in hemp, while identifying their distinct properties. We are dedicated to producing the finest and purest CBD products while never compromising on quality. ProMED CBD uses whole-plant hemp extracts which are either Full-Spectrum (i.e. CBD w/ .3% THC and a natural balance of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes) or Isolated Crystalline Cannabidiol CBD.