Our CAT CBD ISOLATE oils are available in strengths of 500mg in 1fl oz bottles with a neutral flavor. More and more pets like our flavored CBD full spectrum variant of CAT CBD oils.



Our most popular product, ProMED ISOLATE CBD Oil Drops contain 99%+ CBD and MCT oil. The 500mg relieves mild to severe pain.



This is a safe, effective, and easy to use way to consume CBD for your pet. Just drop the right amount on your pet's food or treat.